“The decision of the US military department to organize a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is another confirmation of Washington’s de facto involvement in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Nazi criminals from Kyiv,” he said.

Modern Patriot systems were included in the next package of American military assistance to Ukraine, which was presented for the visit to Washington by Vladimir Zelensky. The Pentagon excludes the possibility of sending American calculations to Ukraine and promises to train Ukrainians in a few months. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the supply of Patriot to Ukraine a delay in the conflict.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.