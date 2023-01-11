Alert issued for heavy rains in California, USA | News

Report This Content

Authorities from the state of California, in the southern United States (USA), confirmed this Tuesday that 90 percent of the residents of the entity are under flood alert because another storm threatens landslides, power cuts power outages and life-threatening flooding.

Hundreds of thousands of homes reported without power in California

More than 34 million Californians were under a flood watch Monday, constituting about 10 percent of the US population.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a local Emergency Proclamation Monday due to the series of winter storms, which began on New Year’s Eve, according to a news release from his office.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of ​​122 Guerrero Street due to an obstruction. Emergency crews are on scene.

Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit

—San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency)

January 10, 2023

As the rain slowly moved south toward Los Angeles Monday, the National Weather Service warned of the risk of flooding, debris flow on land scarred by recent wildfires and an increased risk of rock slides and mud in the mountains and on the roads of the canyons.

Along those lines, a flash flood warning is in effect Monday night for downtown Los Angeles until midnight local time, an area that includes more than 7 million people.

In Sacramento County, authorities have warned that “flooding is imminent” and issued evacuation orders for the community of Wilton near the Cosumnes River before roads become impassable.

With @POTUS approval today of California’s Emergency around the recent storms, San Francisco could be eligible for relief funds going back to NYE. To be eligible, we’re issuing a local emergency retroactive to 12/31. This is primarily an issue of funding.

— London Breed (@LondonBreed)

January 9, 2023

The National Weather Service in Sacramento itself posted on its internet platforms: “Now is the time to prepare if you haven’t already! Expect widespread power outages, downed trees and difficult driving conditions.”

Local media reported that nearly 92,000 homes, businesses and other energy consumers were without power as of Monday night, according to data from Power Outage.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



