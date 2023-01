The US Congress approved the creation of a committee on competition with China

The creation of a special committee on strategic competition between the United States and China was one of the first major legislative initiatives adopted by the chamber in its renewed composition. In fact, the legislative process became possible only from January 7, since until that day the post of the speaker of the chamber remained vacant. Republican Kevin McCarthy was ultimately elected to this position – the third in the US political hierarchy – on the 15th attempt, but until that day the work of the chamber remained paralyzed.