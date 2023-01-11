Pushkov warned the West about a trap in Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The West is driving itself into a trap because of its military support for Ukraine, this opinion was expressed by Senator Alexei Pushkov. The West is driving itself into a trap because of its military support for Ukraine, this opinion was expressed by Senator Alexei Pushkov.

According to him, the West is heading towards further strengthening military support for Kyiv, while the degree of political self-identification of the Western ruling circles with Kyiv is such that “they are ready to consider the defeat of Ukraine as their own defeat.”

“Thus, they are driving themselves into a trap, since each new step in supporting Kyiv, each new oath of allegiance to Ukraine deprives them of the freedom of maneuver and the possibility of retreat. And although NATO claims that they do not want to bring matters to a war with Russia, each such step leads to further escalation of the conflict,” the senator warned on his Telegram channel.

On Friday, the United States announced the allocation of the next – the largest – a package of military assistance to Ukraine in excess of three billion dollars. In particular, it will include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, armored vehicles, shells for HIMARS MLRS, as well as other means and ammunition. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed in a telephone conversation on Thursday to send heavy military equipment to Kyiv. Germany announced its readiness to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot air defense systems. French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Paris would supply Ukraine with armored vehicles or AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.