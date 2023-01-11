Morales says US is provoking coups in Latin America

MONTEVIDEO, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The US government provokes coup d’état in The US government provokes coup d’état in Brazil , Peru and Argentina, because it is losing its influence in Latin America, according to former President of Bolivia Evo Morales.

“US policy fails when the empire is in decline, it turns to violence, when the empire loses hegemony, it turns to guns and bullets… Last month, the coup against (Argentine Vice President) Cristina (Kirchner), the next day of the coup by the congress in Peru, (on Sunday) an attempted coup in Brazil in the style of Donald Trump,” he told RIA Novosti.

In early December, a court sentenced Kirchner to six years in prison and banned her from holding public office for life in a corruption case. However, the vice president remains at large and can appeal.

Pedro Castillo, who served as President of Peru, dissolved parliament on December 7 last year, which was supposed to consider his impeachment for the third time. However, the parliamentarians still gathered for a meeting and decided to resign Castillo. The military and police spoke out against Castillo’s decision, and he was arrested on charges of sedition and abuse of power. Previously Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the President of Peru in Congress and became the first woman to hold the post.

Supporters of Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential elections, seized the Congress building in the Brazilian capital on January 8, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court, local media reported. The police managed to clear the government buildings of the protesters only in the evening.