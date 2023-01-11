Floods cause at least 14 deaths in California, USA | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Strong storms caused flooding that killed at least 14 people in California, United States (USA), and led to the evacuation of dissimilar areas of this region, the office of the state governor, Gavin Newsom, reported on Tuesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Alert decreed for heavy rains in California, USA

“Winter storms have killed 14 Californians, or more than the wildfires of the past two years,” Newsom said on social media.

Likewise, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, declared a state of emergency for this area on this day.

Over the weekend, @POTUS made an emergency disaster declaration to support the people of California during these severe and life-threatening storms.

Californians: Continue to follow state and local guidance. Sign up for alerts at

— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP)

January 10, 2023

This declaration to help California and other affected areas occurs when heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected for this Tuesday and Wednesday, based on forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to the Power Outages website, in charge of keeping the statistics of users without electricity in real time, 139,452 people have a service interruption.

Among the incidents, it emerged that in the city of Paso Robles, located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, a child disappeared after being swept away by the strong current formed by flash flood waters when he was going to school with his mother.

Likewise, in the Montecito region, a place where several personalities have properties valued at millions of dollars, the authorities ordered an evacuation.

Although the exact number of displaced persons is not specified, the evacuation order was complied with by characters such as Larry David, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry and Rob Lowe.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report