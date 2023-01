British political scientist told how NATO broke the promise on Ukraine

Last Friday, the United States announced the allocation of the next – the largest – package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than three billion dollars. In particular, it will include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, armored vehicles, shells for HIMARS MLRS, as well as other means and ammunition. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed in a telephone conversation on Thursday to send heavy military equipment to Kyiv. Germany announced its readiness to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot air defense systems. French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Paris would supply Ukraine with armored vehicles or AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.