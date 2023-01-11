World
British political scientist told how NATO broke the promise on Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Key NATO countries broke their promise on Ukraine, British political scientist and journalist Finian Cunningham expressed this opinion in an article for Strategic Culture.
More recently, a scenario in which German tanks enter Ukraine to fight Russia might seem unrealistic, given the history of World War II. However, this is the scenario in which NATO’s proxy war against Russia is heading, he wrote.
As the author noted, the key NATO countries almost simultaneously announced their intention to supply offensive armored vehicles to Ukraine. The United States decided to transfer 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to the Ukrainian army, after which Germany promised to supply 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would send AMX-10 RC light wheeled tanks to Kyiv.
“All of them have previously stated that they will not supply tanks to Ukraine, as this would be a reckless escalation that could lead to a third world war,” Cunningham added.
“The NATO powers are too fooled by their own propaganda, political venality and the dependence of their capitalist economies on military-industrial businessmen,” the political scientist summed up.
Last Friday, the United States announced the allocation of the next – the largest – package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than three billion dollars. In particular, it will include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, armored vehicles, shells for HIMARS MLRS, as well as other means and ammunition. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed in a telephone conversation on Thursday to send heavy military equipment to Kyiv. Germany announced its readiness to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot air defense systems. French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Paris would supply Ukraine with armored vehicles or AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
