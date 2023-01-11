World

The Black Lives Matter movement called for the dissolution of the police in the United States

WASHINGTON, January 11 – RIA Novosti. Black Lives Matter, a black rights movement, called for the disbanding of the police in a statement on Twitter, and called law enforcement officers themselves killers.
“We do not respect the killers. Disband all the police. To hell with the police,” the publication says.
The Black Lives Matter statement came in connection with Respect for Law Enforcement Day, which is celebrated in the United States on January 9th.
The Black Lives Matter movement, whose slogans took place in US cities and many other countries, advocates for the termination of police funding and fights for “racial justice” by organizing and carrying out pogroms.
The head of Black Lives Matter was accused of embezzlement of ten million dollars

