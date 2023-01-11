MOSCOW, January 11 – RIA Novosti. The American media, under pressure from the US government, is hushing up the truth, and the conflict in Ukraine is a vivid example of this, Fox News TV presenter Tucker Carlson said. The American media, under pressure from the US government, is hushing up the truth, and the conflict in Ukraine is a vivid example of this, Fox News TV presenter Tucker Carlson said.

As a result, Americans are dangerously ignorant of the issues that affect their lives, he said.

January 7, 23:40Special military operation in Ukraine Former heads of the State Department and the Pentagon are sure that Russia will not give up new regions

“And if you suddenly doubt that this is really the case, ask your neighbors who is really winning in Ukraine? Of course, they will answer you that Ukraine is winning. Yes! This is what they see in the program (of the NBC television channel. – ed.) Today every morning for the last 11 months,” Carlson said.

According to him, the entire American media establishment is talking about a “winning” Ukraine, and those who say otherwise are accused of “working for Russia.”

“Partly because they want you to think we’re on the winning team. And most Americans believe them because how do they know it’s not true? They don’t have their own sources in Ukraine. Now try to imagine that shock that readers of the Washington Post must have experienced over the weekend when they read an opinion piece written by (former Pentagon chief – ed.) Robert Gates and (former secretary of state – ed.) Condoleezza Rice, “said the TV presenter.

Gates and Rice warned in the column that Ukraine is “losing, losing badly” and will lose unless the US continues to support Ukraine’s military and economy indefinitely and “fights Russia directly.” Carlson called the sentiment “the exact opposite” of what the media establishment had “inspired everyone” until last week.

“Yes, indeed the opposite. Shouldn’t we have known all these facts before (the leader of the Republican minority in the US Senate – ed.) Mitch McConnell approved another multi-billion dollar aid package for Zelensky and his wife? Yes, we should have known this! Only we had no way of finding out because the media didn’t tell us about it,” Carlson said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>