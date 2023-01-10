Biden said he was surprised by the discovery of classified documents in his office

WASHINGTON, January 11 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said he was surprised by the secret documents found in his office in the think tank in Washington and did not know their contents.

“I was informed of this find and surprised to learn that there were some government records,” he said at a press conference.

“I don’t know what’s in the documents,” Biden added.

Earlier, CBS News reported the discovery of classified documents in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials relating to the period when the US leader was vice president were found by his confidants before the midterm elections in November 2022.

CNN later reported that among the discovered secret documents were intelligence data about Ukraine, Iran and the UK.

The documents were immediately handed over to the national archives, but the Ministry of Justice is now checking how they got into a private office. The White House acknowledged that Biden used the said premises in Washington between 2017 and 2020, when he was no longer in the administration. The storage of classified materials removed from the White House last year was the reason for a search of the estate of former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and threatens him with criminal prosecution.