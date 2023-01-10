Russian embassy in Bern rejects allegations of traffic violations by diplomats

ZURICH, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The Russian embassy in Switzerland denied allegations of gross traffic violations by Russian diplomats stationed in Bern and said it had not received relevant complaints from local residents.

Earlier, the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported that a group of residents of one of the districts of Bern, where the Russian embassy is located, complained to the Swiss Foreign Ministry about Russian diplomats who allegedly exceed the speed limit and park cars incorrectly. According to the publication, the appeal was anonymous.

Vladimir Khokhlov, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Switzerland, told RIA Novosti that in recent months the diplomatic mission has not received any appeals or complaints from residents of the area, especially about alleged violations of the speed limit.

“Besides, the Russian embassy does not coexist with private houses, but with other diplomatic missions: Germany , Algeria and Liechtenstein,” Khokhlov said.

He stressed that Russian diplomats strictly observe the speed limit in the Elfenau region, so not one of them has ever been fined for speeding. Khokhlov also added that the cars of the diplomatic mission are parked only on the territory of the embassy.

“Our official cars are parked exclusively in such a way as not to interfere with the movement of local residents, that is, on the territory of the embassy, ​​the adjacent dead end area and in the” blue zone “, where cars of other diplomatic missions located here are also parked. Moreover, diplomats of the embassy do not never received warnings or comments from the Berne police officers constantly patrolling the diplomatic quarter,” the press secretary of the Russian embassy added.

According to him, the diplomatic mission is not surprised by such publications in the Swiss press. Khokhlov noted that the Chinese embassy in Bern has recently been subjected to similar attacks. He did not rule out that it could be an action against the two countries.

“Unfortunately, a number of local media have long abandoned the standards of professional journalism and do not hesitate to savor any, even the smallest and most ridiculous stuff and rumors when it comes to Russia and its representative offices abroad. We noticed that not only Embassy of Russia, but also the diplomatic mission of China in Bern. One gets the impression that this is a targeted action against the two countries,” Khokhlov said.