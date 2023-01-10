Five checkpoints on the border of Moldova and Ukraine have restored work

CHISINAU, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Five Moldovan checkpoints on the border with Ukraine have restored their work, the press service of the border police said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, it became known that five checkpoints on the border with Ukraine had suspended their work: the checkpoint “Seits – Lesnoye”, “Klokushna – Sokiryany”, “Tudora – Starokazachye”, “Vulkanesti – Vinogradovka”, “Mirne – Tobacco” .

“All checkpoints have resumed their work,” the border agency said in a statement.

In total, 35 checkpoints operate on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, another 21 sections are located on the border of the unrecognized Transnistria and Ukraine – their work has been suspended since February by the decision of the Ukrainian side.