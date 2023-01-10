Syria denounces coercive measures imposed by the West | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations, Bassam Sabbagh, asserted on Tuesday before the Security Council that the Arab nation does everything possible to guarantee basic services to the population while denouncing Western sanctions.

CMIO.org in sequence:

US troops loot 60 trucks of oil and wheat in Syria

The Syrian diplomat intervened after the approval of a draft resolution to extend the effects of Resolution 2642 on the entry of humanitarian aid through the Bab al Hawa pass, a border area with Türkiye.

In this sense, Sabbagh stressed that the Syrian government works together with the UN to enable humanitarian assistance without discrimination while insisting on the need to reduce dependence on foreign aid through internal development itself.

Today #UNSC adopted a technical rollover for extending the mandate of SC/Res 2642.

Elevating the humanitarian situation in #Syria requires a continuous process of improvement. Therefore, technical extension cannot be the appropriate track to serve this goal. pic.twitter.com/std3YtxT2L

— Bassam Sabbagh (@AmbSYUN)

January 9, 2023

Based on this, the ambassador emphasized that early recovery activities are a fundamental priority to alleviate the humanitarian situation in the country.

At the same time, he denounced the damage caused by the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the West, which undermine the results of the efforts made by international organizations.

In the same way, Sabbagh rejected the politicization of humanitarian aid by the Western community, meanwhile, accused them for the lack of a real commitment to the serious situation.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), approximately 4.6 million people reside in this region, of whom 3.3 million suffer from food insecurity and 2.9 million are displaced.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report