In Ukraine, registered newborns with the names of Iskander and Sarmat

MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has published a report on the most original names chosen by parents for their newborn children in the second half of 2022, including Javelina, Iskander, Sarmat.
The Ukrainian department refers to the “original” male names such as Iskander, Volislav, Mars, Veleslav, Achilles, Sarmat, Svetozar, Nimrod, Kalep, Lars, Sarkis, Stylian, Hugo, Nikodim, Nektariy.
Among the “original” female names are Javelina in honor of the American Javelin anti-tank missile system, Dream, Luna, Avital-Azalina, Meriela, Sladislava, Kvita, Ulpana, Manticore, Nikoloz, Rusalina, Yunia.
At the same time, Artem, Dmitry, Ivan, Maxim, Mikhail, Daniil, Vladislav, Alexander, Andrey became the most common male names, and Anna, Anastasia, Veronika, Sofia, Alexandra, Maria, Victoria, Milan, Solomiya, Varvara, Eva became the most common female names.
December 15, 2022, 18:22
