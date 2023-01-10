MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Turkish newspaper En Son Haber commented on the scandal with the press officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ivanna Plantovskaya, who published photos from a vacation in Readers of the Turkish newspaper En Son Haber commented on the scandal with the press officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ivanna Plantovskaya, who published photos from a vacation in Paris and footage from a nightclub on social networks, which caused a negative reaction among Ukrainians.

“These, perhaps, are at war?” asked one of the users.

“Everyone fights in his own way,” another sneered.

“A puppet jester like (Ukrainian President Volodymyr. — Ed.) Zelensky can only have such a representative. The country has been driven into a dead end,” Hilal said.

“Official representative to match the comedian president, no wonder!” — the participant of the discussion shared his opinion.

“Which is to be expected if a comedian rules the country. Soldiers go to their deaths, and the leaders themselves go for fun,” they wrote in the comments.

Photo published by Ivanna Plantovskaya

Plantovskaya has been working in the department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SFSU) in Odessa since 2019. She has repeatedly commented to the media on issues of border control for men of military age. As the Strana.ua newspaper writes, after the publication of photographs where an employee of the State Border Service of Ukraine rests in Paris and in nightclubs, “a grandiose scandal began.” According to the publication, the situation with Plantovskaya could potentially hit her boss, the head of the Southern Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, Sergey Mulu.

