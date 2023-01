“These, perhaps, are at war?” The Turks were shocked by the behavior of the officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Plantovskaya has been working in the department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SFSU) in Odessa since 2019. She has repeatedly commented to the media on issues of border control for men of military age. As the Strana.ua newspaper writes, after the publication of photographs where an employee of the State Border Service of Ukraine rests in Paris and in nightclubs, “a grandiose scandal began.” According to the publication, the situation with Plantovskaya could potentially hit her boss, the head of the Southern Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, Sergey Mulu.