Expert: the Moldovan government failed to cope with the country’s development strategy

CHISINAU, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The current government of Moldova has managed to solve the problem of survival, but is not coping with the country’s development strategy, trying to justify itself by the crisis, said Moldovan political analyst Anatolie Taranu.

“The current government has coped with the strategy of survival, but with the development strategy – complete seams, nothing is visible on the horizon. Yes, the emergency situation is false, crises hit the country one after another, but sooner or later all this will stop working as an excuse for the government” , – Taranu said on TV 8.

According to him, the population is beginning to get tired of the constant problems that the authorities use to justify themselves to the society. This fatigue is reflected in the falling rating of the ruling party and the current government.

“A change of government could give impetus to new hopes, if it is backed up by effective political actions, it will not be bad at all,” the expert believes.

Moldovan Minister of Labor and Social Protection Marvel Spatar resigned on Monday. He was replaced by Alexei Buzu, Executive Director of the Partnership for Development Center. Spatar’s departure was the fifth resignation of ministers in the government of Gavrilitsa: in the fall of 2021, Vlad Kulminsky, the head of the Bureau for Reintegration (the structure responsible for political negotiations with the unrecognized Pridnestrovie – ed.), resigned from his post, and in July 2022, Minister of Agriculture Viorel was removed from his post Gercu, in September, the head of the Ministry of the Environment, Iuliana Cantaragiu, resigned, and in November, Sergei Gaibu left the post of Minister of Economy.

Numerous studies show that about 60% of Moldovans are dissatisfied with the situation in the country. Also, about 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policy of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of ​​changing the entire government.