Russia and Iran plan to shoot joint series and movies

“We hope that some joint film projects, which are being negotiated between Iranian and Russian filmmakers, will soon reach final results. These projects will open a new chapter in cultural relations between the two countries, and through their prism, the people of Iran and Russia will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the realities of life both countries without the mediation of Western media,” said Ahmadvand, whose words were published on the telegram channel of the cultural representation of Iran in Moscow