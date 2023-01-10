World

Russia and Iran plan to shoot joint series and movies

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Russia and Iran are planning to start joint filming of TV series and movies in the near future, this will help to get acquainted with the realities of life in both countries without the mediation of Western media, Masoud Ahmadvand, cultural attache of the Islamic Republic in Moscow, said.
“We hope that some joint film projects, which are being negotiated between Iranian and Russian filmmakers, will soon reach final results. These projects will open a new chapter in cultural relations between the two countries, and through their prism, the people of Iran and Russia will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the realities of life both countries without the mediation of Western media,” said Ahmadvand, whose words were published on the telegram channel of the cultural representation of Iran in Moscow.
January 9, 13:37Culture

The State Duma allowed the return of Western cinema to Russian distribution

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Expert: the Moldovan government failed to cope with the country’s development strategy

14 mins ago

France presents controversial reform to the pension system | News

46 mins ago

Armenian Foreign Minister complained to the State Department about the actions of Baku

53 mins ago

The media found differences in the story with the secret documents of Biden and Trump

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.