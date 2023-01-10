World
Russia and Iran plan to shoot joint series and movies
MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Russia and Iran are planning to start joint filming of TV series and movies in the near future, this will help to get acquainted with the realities of life in both countries without the mediation of Western media, Masoud Ahmadvand, cultural attache of the Islamic Republic in Moscow, said.
“We hope that some joint film projects, which are being negotiated between Iranian and Russian filmmakers, will soon reach final results. These projects will open a new chapter in cultural relations between the two countries, and through their prism, the people of Iran and Russia will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the realities of life both countries without the mediation of Western media,” said Ahmadvand, whose words were published on the telegram channel of the cultural representation of Iran in Moscow.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
