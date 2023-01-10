Armenian Foreign Minister complained to the State Department about the actions of Baku

YEREVAN, Jan 10 – RIA Novosti. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday, in a conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, complained about Azerbaijan’s actions due to the situation in Karabakh as a result of blocking the road linking the region with Armenia.

“Mirzoyan presented to the interlocutor the humanitarian situation worsening day by day, which has developed as a result of blocking the Lachin corridor since December 12, 2022, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the outside world . It was emphasized that Azerbaijan, by its actions, grossly violates the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 of the year (of the leaders of Armenia, the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan – ed.),” the message on the website of the Armenian Foreign Ministry says.

He noted that the alleged environmental justifications and accusations of the Azerbaijani side in blocking the Lachin corridor are false.

“Minister Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan is obliged, without any preconditions, to restore the regime of the Lachin corridor, enshrined in the November tripartite statement,” the report says.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia also spoke about the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”