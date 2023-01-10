The media found differences in the story with the secret documents of Biden and Trump

WASHINGTON, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Pro-democracy and Republican media interpret the stories of the discovery of secret documents in the office of US President Joe Biden and former head of state Donald Trump differently: the former justify, the latter declare hypocrisy.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said the think tank is “virtually Biden’s home in the context of his work.” “Biden’s lawyers reported the documents to the national archives the same day, and they didn’t even know that the materials were missing,” she concluded.

On CNN, infographics explained “key differences”, mostly in numbers: Trump was found to have 60 top-secret papers, and Biden had nothing at all – about 10 and “only a few” top-secret papers; the lawyers of the incumbent president handed over the documents themselves, the former head of state was waiting for the FBI.

The pro-Republican media agrees with the basic message that the situations are different, but interprets it diametrically opposite and in favor of Trump. Fox News talks about double standards, the channel’s expert, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, spoke of “total hypocrisy”, wondering why special forces are still not coming to Biden to search his house and rummage through the closets of his wife and children. “Of course he’ll be treated the same,” Huckabee sneered.

Newsmax TV channel quoted Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, who said that law enforcement agencies “overdid it” with Trump, and the current situation with secret documents discovered in Biden’s office years later confirms this thesis.

Another important thesis: Trump’s authority included removing the secrecy stamp from documents, and Vice President Biden could not do this.

Earlier, CBS News reported that secret documents were found in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials relating to the period when the US leader was vice president were discovered by his confidants on the eve of the midterm elections in early November. The White House acknowledged that Biden used the designated office space in Washington between 2017 and 2020. Possession of classified materials removed from the White House was the reason for a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last year and threatens him with criminal prosecution.