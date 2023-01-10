World
Ukraine withdrew from the agreement with Russia on trade missions
“The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Russian government on the mutual establishment of branches of the trade and economic mission as part of the Ukrainian embassy in Russia and branches of the Russian trade mission in Ukraine has been terminated,” the official wrote.
The parties entered into an agreement in April 2009 in Moscow.
The Embassy of Ukraine in Russia was located in Leontievsky Lane of the capital. It also included a trade and economic mission.
After the start of a special military operation on February 24 last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv was breaking off diplomatic relations with Moscow.
The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharov, commenting on this decision, noted that history will put everything in its place.
