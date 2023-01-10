World

Ukraine withdrew from the agreement with Russia on trade missions

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv has withdrawn from an agreement with Moscow on trade and economic representations at the embassies of countries, Taras Melnichuk, a representative of the Ukrainian Cabinet in parliament, said on Telegram.

“The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Russian government on the mutual establishment of branches of the trade and economic mission as part of the Ukrainian embassy in Russia and branches of the Russian trade mission in Ukraine has been terminated,” the official wrote.

The parties entered into an agreement in April 2009 in Moscow.
The Embassy of Ukraine in Russia was located in Leontievsky Lane of the capital. It also included a trade and economic mission.
December 30, 2022, 19:28

Ukraine withdrew from the agreement with Russia on the protection of border water bodies

After the start of a special military operation on February 24 last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv was breaking off diplomatic relations with Moscow.
The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharov, commenting on this decision, noted that history will put everything in its place.
December 20, 2022, 18:01

The agreement between Russia and Ukraine on education documents was terminated

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Expert: the Moldovan government failed to cope with the country’s development strategy

14 mins ago

Russia and Iran plan to shoot joint series and movies

34 mins ago

France presents controversial reform to the pension system | News

45 mins ago

Armenian Foreign Minister complained to the State Department about the actions of Baku

53 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.