World

Germany wants to help Ukraine get closer to EU standards, Burbock says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BERLIN, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Berlin plans to offer Kyiv concrete assistance to fight corruption and achieve European standards necessary for joining the European Union, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said on Tuesday during her unannounced visit to Kharkiv.
“I want to note the progress in the accession process (to the EU – ed.). We, in the person of the German government, want to make concrete proposals to Ukraine in order to make progress in strengthening the rule of law, independent institutions and the fight against corruption, as well as unification with EU standards,” Burbock said in a statement published on the website of the German Foreign Ministry.
The minister stressed that “it is important for her that Ukraine’s place in the European family is not forgotten during this military winter.”
Earlier, Burbock promised Kyiv new supplies of weapons, as well as “winter aid” in the form of generators, transformers, fuel and blankets.
15:43Special military operation in Ukraine

NATO and the EU in a declaration of cooperation declared support for Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

UN alerts about high infant mortality during 2021 | News

31 mins ago

Sweden plans to supply Ukraine with Archer artillery mounts

43 mins ago

Permanent mission to the UN: the West is trying to accuse Russia of plundering Africa

1 hour ago

France raises retirement age

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.