Germany wants to help Ukraine get closer to EU standards, Burbock says

BERLIN, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Berlin plans to offer Kyiv concrete assistance to fight corruption and achieve European standards necessary for joining the European Union, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said on Tuesday during her unannounced visit to Kharkiv.

“I want to note the progress in the accession process (to the EU – ed.). We, in the person of the German government, want to make concrete proposals to Ukraine in order to make progress in strengthening the rule of law, independent institutions and the fight against corruption, as well as unification with EU standards,” Burbock said in a statement published on the website of the German Foreign Ministry.