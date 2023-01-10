UN alerts about high infant mortality during 2021 | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Organization (UN) announced this Tuesday that more than five million children in the world died before reaching the age of five during 2021 while calling for more equitable access to primary care.

The United Nations Inter-Institutional Group for the Estimation of Child Mortality (IGME) also pointed out in its most recent report that that year between 2.1 million children and young people between the ages of five and 14 died.

In the same way, the published document indicates that in the previous year 1.9 million children lost their lives in childbirth or due to pregnancy complications. Given this, the group of experts urged investing in a fairer health system.

The death of every child is an enormous tragedy.

In 2021:

♦️ 5 million children died before their 5th birthday

♦️ 2.1 million older children & young people lost their lives

That’s 1 loss every 4.4 seconds!

Most of these deaths were preventable with access to quality healthcare

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO)

January 10, 2023

In this sense, the head of UNICEF’s Division of Data Analysis, Planning and Monitoring, Vidhya Ganesh, highlighted that “every day, too many parents face the trauma of losing their children, sometimes even before they take their first breath.” time”.

“Such a widespread and preventable tragedy should never be accepted as inevitable. It is possible to move forward with stronger political will and targeted investment in equitable access to primary health care for all women and all children,” added the director.

At the same time, it should be emphasized that 56 percent of the deaths registered in children under five in 2021 occurred in the sub-Saharan African region, while South Asia reported 26 percent of the total.

Accordingly, the World Health Organization (WHO) head of maternal, child and youth health, Anshu Banerjee, said it is “grossly unfair that a child’s chances of survival depend on where they are born”.

Despite this, the IGME report highlighted that the world mortality rate for children under five years of age decreased by 50 percent from the year 2000, while that of older children and young people decreased by 36 percent.

However, the authorities specified that if urgent measures are not taken in the health services, around 59 million children and young people could die before 2030, as well as 16 million newborn babies.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



