World

Sweden plans to supply Ukraine with Archer artillery mounts

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 43 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ZURICH, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The Swedish authorities will supply Archer self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine, Sky News reports, citing Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bilström.
“Speaking to reporters, Mr. Billström said that Ukraine needs more offensive weapons from the West, and Sweden should do its part,” the TV channel reported.
In an interview with the Swedish edition of Expressen, the minister allegedly confirmed the decision to supply Archer units.
“The question is not whether we should ship it, but when we will ship it,” Billström said in the message.
At the end of last year, the Swedish parliament approved the transfer of military equipment, including air defense systems, to Ukraine in the amount of more than $287 million. At the same time, the Archer installations that Ukraine asked to supply were not included in this military assistance package.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
17:09

“Ukraine is doomed”: the Americans did not find the point in sending the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle to Kyiv

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 43 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Germany wants to help Ukraine get closer to EU standards, Burbock says

20 mins ago

UN alerts about high infant mortality during 2021 | News

31 mins ago

Permanent mission to the UN: the West is trying to accuse Russia of plundering Africa

1 hour ago

France raises retirement age

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.