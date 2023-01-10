Sweden plans to supply Ukraine with Archer artillery mounts

ZURICH, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The Swedish authorities will supply Archer self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine, Sky News reports, citing Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bilström.

“Speaking to reporters, Mr. Billström said that Ukraine needs more offensive weapons from the West, and Sweden should do its part,” the TV channel reported.

In an interview with the Swedish edition of Expressen, the minister allegedly confirmed the decision to supply Archer units.

“The question is not whether we should ship it, but when we will ship it,” Billström said in the message.

At the end of last year, the Swedish parliament approved the transfer of military equipment, including air defense systems, to Ukraine in the amount of more than $287 million. At the same time, the Archer installations that Ukraine asked to supply were not included in this military assistance package.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.