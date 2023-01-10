World

Permanent mission to the UN: the West is trying to accuse Russia of plundering Africa

UN, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Western countries are trying to accuse the Russian Federation of plundering Africa, although it is they who are doing this, Anna Evstigneeva, Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation at the organization, said at a UN Security Council meeting.
At today’s meeting, US Deputy Representative to the UN Richard Mills accused the Wagner group of allegedly “interfering in the internal affairs of African countries, plundering their resources, violating human rights, endangering the safety of peacekeepers and UN personnel.” Representatives of Albania and France also criticized the group.
Western countries are losing influence on Africa, says Eritrean ambassador to Russia

“We reject any unfounded fabrications that are trying to denigrate Russian assistance to Mali and other countries of the continent. Some countries again today announced that Russia allegedly plunders the resources of Africa or contributes to the growth of terrorist threats there,” Yevstigneeva said in response.
“It is these countries that have made these statements that are doing this all over the world and in Africa in particular. It is for the sake of the desire to rob the resources of Libya that these countries did not stop before destroying this country and destabilizing the entire Sahel,” she stressed.
According to her, the accusations against Russia are simply a mockery of common sense and the ability of African states to assess the causes of their problems themselves, as well as their right to make a sovereign choice in the field of who to cooperate with.
The Foreign Ministry said that Russia is alarmed by the situation in Africa

