France raises retirement age

PARIS, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The French authorities will start raising the country's retirement age by three months a year from September 1, 2023, Prime Minister Elisabeth Born said at a press conference.

Today she unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt this year.

“Starting from September 1, 2023, the official retirement age will gradually increase by 3 months per year to reach 64 years by 2030. At the end of the five-year presidential term (Emmanuel Macron – Ed.), it will be 63 years and 3 months,” Born said.

The current retirement age in France is 62 for both men and women.

Born noted that it is necessary to “maintain a balance” between the number of working citizens and the number of pensioners in the country, which is steadily growing.

October 27, 2022, 02:08 Macron urged the French to work harder

The prime minister also said that the government will index about 2 million pension benefits, which will reach 85% of the subsistence level and amount to 1,200 euros per month for those who have completed the minimum age of 43 years required for the right to receive a pension.

The head of government also noted that the reform provides for an earlier retirement for those who started working early. The bill also assumes that maternity leave for women will also be included in the calculation of years of production, while so far it has not been taken into account.

A number of opposition politicians, including Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing Rally National Party faction in the French parliament, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, head of the left-wing France Insubordinate party, have already said they will block a vote on the bill in parliament.

In December, the head of France ‘s leading trade union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Philippe Martinez, said that France would face mass strikes in early 2023 if the government did not change its decision to adopt pension reform in the country.

Previously, Bourne did not rule out that in order to pass the law, the government could resort to article 49.3 of the constitution to pass it without a vote in parliament, which the Bourne government has repeatedly done in recent months.

The pension reform project proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron during his first term in office calls for a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 65 by 2031.

In September 2022, over 200 demonstrations took place in France against raising the retirement age. More than 250 thousand people took part in them.