Intelligence about Ukraine found in Biden’s office, media reported

Earlier, CBS News reported that secret documents were found in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials relating to the period when the US leader was vice president were discovered by his confidants on the eve of the midterm elections in early November. The documents were immediately handed over to the national archives, but the Ministry of Justice is now checking how they got into a private office. The White House acknowledged that Biden used the specified premises in Washington from 2017 to 2020, when he was no longer working in the administration. The storage of classified materials removed from the White House last year was the reason for a search of the estate of former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and threatens him with criminal prosecution.