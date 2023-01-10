China denies visas to Koreans and Japanese due to anti-covid measures | News

Report This Content

China on Tuesday suspended the issuance of some visas for South Korea and Japan as Beijing‘s first response to Covid-19-related restrictions on Chinese travelers imposed in recent days.

Chinese consulates in South Korea will stop issuing short-term visas for visits, business, tourism, medical care, transit and personal affairs from Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said in a statement.

According to Chinese authorities, the suspension will be adjusted if South Korea removes its “discriminatory entry restrictive measures” targeting people from China.

In addition, Beijing also stopped issuing visas to China-bound travelers from Japan starting Tuesday as the Asian giant’s first response after several nations recently implemented anti-Covid testing requirements for the country’s travelers.

Chinese authorities have called on countries to base their response measures to Covid-19 on science and not resort to political manipulation or discriminatory measures.

South Korea said in late December that it would require Covid-19 tests for all travelers from China by the end of February and also suspended the further increase in the number of flights from China and directed existing flights to a particular airport.

#China suspended the issuance of visas for citizens of South Korea and Japan in response to the controls and restrictions imposed by the two countries on the entry of travelers from the Asian giant due to its current wave of covid

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

January 10, 2023

China views various countries’ restrictions against people coming from China as discriminatory, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

In this regard, Wang stated that “It is unfortunate that a small number of countries continue to insist on imposing discriminatory restrictions on travelers from China, ignoring scientific facts and the actual epidemiological situation in their countries.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



