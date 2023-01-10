World
The Pentagon confirmed the beginning of training of the Ukrainian military in the handling of the Patriot
WASHINGTON, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The Pentagon confirmed that the Ukrainian military will begin next week the development of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems at a base in the US state of Oklahoma.
“I can confirm that training of Ukrainian forces on Patriot air defense systems will begin next week at Fort Sill, Oklahoma,” said US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder.
According to him, the Americans expect to quickly prepare 90-100 Ukrainian military personnel for the use and maintenance of Patriot systems in a few months, the first battery of which was included in the latest aid package to Ukraine.
Ryder explained that there is a training center in Fort Sill, where anti-aircraft gunners from US allied countries are trained.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
