In Belarus, completed the verification of the credentials of those liable for military service

MINSK, January 10 – RIA Novosti. In Belarus, measures have been completed to verify the credentials of those liable for military service, the press service of the defense department of the republic said on Tuesday.
“In the Republic of Belarus, the measures for checking the credentials of those liable for military service, which were carried out from mid-October to December 2022, were completed. The citizens of our country were sympathetic to the measures to strengthen the defense capability of the state,” the message says.
According to the agency, more than 95% of those liable for military service have passed verification of credentials.
“Local executive and administrative authorities, organizations, together with the military commissariats, completed the task. This work made it possible to clarify from citizens the information necessary in the context of the evolving military-political situation,” the Belarusian Defense Ministry noted.
Yesterday, 22:14

The Pentagon sees no intention of Belarus to enter into a conflict in Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

