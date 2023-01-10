Thousands of nurses continue on strike in New York, USA | News

Thousands of nurses continue to strike at two major New York City hospitals Tuesday after contract negotiations over staffing and wages stalled nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, some 3,500 nurses who work at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and about 3,600 who treat patients at Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan’s Upper East Side participated in the first day of the strike.

The Covid-19 pandemic has overwhelmed America’s hospitals and put pressure on medical workers, many of whom began to rethink their futures in the profession as hospitals raked in big profits.

A crowd of striking NYSNA nurses surrounded union leadership as they gave a press conference in front of Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan, about the ongoing strike of over 7,000 NYC nurses. Nurses are fighting for safe patient of staff ratios as well as higher pay. @nynurses pic.twitter.com/7HGoUm8Zza

— Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch)

January 9, 2023

According to a 2022 survey by ShiftMed, roughly two-thirds of nurses said they were considering leaving the profession within two years.

Before Monday, the New York State Nurses Association’s negotiations with management at Mount Sinai and Montefiore reached an impasse after months of negotiation.

No new bargaining sessions have been scheduled since the strike began, a union spokesman said.

Both hospitals said they paused or rescheduled elective procedures scheduled for Monday, requested ambulance diversions and began discharging as many patients as safely as possible.

Mount Sinai also transferred babies from its intensive care unit to hospitals outside of its network. However, the union urged patients to seek treatment if they required emergency medical attention.

Five other hospitals, whose nurses had also threatened to take part in the strike, reached an agreement last week.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



