Matvienko believes that Brazil will quickly overcome the consequences of the unrest
Supporters of the former President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since the end of last year against the results of the presidential elections, seized the Congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, broke into the territory of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, and also into the building of the Supreme Court. According to Brazilian media reports, they demanded the resignation of Lula da Silva. The police only in the evening managed to clear the government buildings from the protesters, more than 400 people were detained.
“I am sure that thanks to the high political authority of Lula da Silva, the consequences of the unrest will be quickly overcome, maintaining internal political stability and national unity of the country,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.
According to the Federation Council speaker, Russia is watching the situation in Brazil with concern. “Local extremists, who have yet to be identified and legally punished, organized riots in the capital of this country. A number of government buildings were seized. The pogromists and their patrons tried in vain to undermine the constitutional order of Brazil, to cast doubt on Lula da Silva’s October last year, the presidential elections. Their results, let me remind you, are recognized by the entire international community,” she stressed.
Matvienko noted that Lula da Silva during his tenure as president in 2003-2010 made a great contribution to the development of bilateral relations with the Russian Federation. “He is rightfully considered one of the founders of the BRICS. The delegation of the Federation Council was convinced of his high authority by taking part in the inauguration of the President of Brazil on January 1, 2023. We intend to further develop bilateral dialogue and expand interaction with our Brazilian friends, including in the parliamentary lines,” the speaker of the Federation Council concluded.
