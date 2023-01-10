Russian woman Sapega, convicted in Belarus, denied pardon

MINSK, January 10 — RIA News. The Russian woman Sofya Sapega, convicted in Belarus, was denied pardon, her stepfather Sergei Dudich told RIA Novosti.

“The commission (on pardon under the President of Belarus – ed. note) considered the petition and refused,” her relative told the agency.

According to him, Sapieha received a response from the commission on January 2, after which she spoke about it in a letter.

The lawyer for the Russian woman’s family, Anton Gashinsky, confirmed the refusal to pardon.

“We will ask her to be transferred to Russia to serve her sentence,” he stressed.

Dudich and Gashinsky noted that they did not know anything about the reasoning behind the refusal. The family’s lawyer clarified that usually the commission does not explain its decision.

The stepfather of the Russian woman added that he had not yet discussed with her the transfer to Russia to serve her sentence, as the family was counting on a positive decision on the petition. Since the beginning of serving the sentence, the family had only one short-term visit with the convict.

Sapega was detained in Belarus at the end of May 2021, along with Roman Protasevich, the founder of the Nexta Telegram channel recognized as extremist. They were on board a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius and making an emergency landing at the Minsk airport due to a bombing report. The alarm was subsequently not confirmed. Initially, the detainees were placed in a pre-trial detention center, but then transferred to house arrest.

In early May, the Grodno Regional Court sentenced Sapega to six years in a penal colony. She was found guilty under articles on deliberate actions to incite social hatred, as well as on the illegal collection and dissemination of information about the private lives of security officials, judges, prosecutors, and officials that caused harm to the victims.

Sapega is serving his sentence in the Gomel women’s colony. After the verdict, she wrote a petition addressed to President Alexander Lukashenko asking for pardon.