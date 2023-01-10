Pranker advised the President of Poland to think about professionalism

“I think that here the responsibility lies more with the president himself, that he has already talked to us twice. This is the second prank with the president, and it was not the bureau director who helped. I think that after all, the questions are not for some unfortunate assistants , assistants, and, probably, to the president himself, who has twice made himself a laughing stock all over Poland. I think he should think about his professionalism in the first place,” Kuznetsov said.