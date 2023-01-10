World
Pranker advised the President of Poland to think about professionalism
MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Prankster Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan), speaking about the dismissal of the director of the bureau of the presidential office in Poland, told RIA Novosti that Polish President Andrzej Duda should think about his professionalism, because the responsibility for talking with pranksters is on him, and not on some assistants and assistants.
Earlier, the RMF FM radio station reported that the conversation between the President of Poland and Russian pranksters cost the position of the director of the international policy bureau of the office of the president, Petrz Gillert, citing unofficial sources.
“I think that here the responsibility lies more with the president himself, that he has already talked to us twice. This is the second prank with the president, and it was not the bureau director who helped. I think that after all, the questions are not for some unfortunate assistants , assistants, and, probably, to the president himself, who has twice made himself a laughing stock all over Poland. I think he should think about his professionalism in the first place,” Kuznetsov said.
On November 15 last year, the day a Ukrainian rocket fell on the territory of Poland, their conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda was posted on the Rutube account of Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus. The Polish leader, in a conversation with pranksters who introduced themselves as French President Emmanuel Macron, said he did not want a war with Russia because of a “missile incident.”
After that, the Office of the President of Poland stated that Duda suspected deceit during the conversation and ended the conversation.
December 23, 2022, 05:43
“You will lead us to war”: Duda was condemned on the Web for words about Zelensky
