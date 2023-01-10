UN accuses Iran of using death penalty ‘as a weapon’

GENEVA, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The death penalty is being used by the Iranian government to intimidate protesters in violation of international law, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

“Criminal prosecution and the death penalty are being used as weapons by the Iranian government to punish those involved in protests and to instill fear in the population in order to suppress dissent in violation of international human rights law,” he said.

Türk added that four people who participated in recent demonstrations have been executed in the past month.

“The Iranian government could better serve its interests and the interests of its people by listening to their grievances and implementing the legal and policy reforms necessary to ensure respect for diversity of opinion, the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, and the full respect and protection of women’s rights in all spheres of life,” the head of the OHCHR added.

According to the organization, at least 17 more people have been sentenced to death, and up to 100 more people are charged with capital offenses and that two more executions are imminent – Mohammad Borohani, 19, and Mohammad Ghobadlu, 22.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that the capital’s court had sentenced to death at least six participants in the unrest in the republic.

Since mid-September, mass riots and protests have been taking place in Iran in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the vice police. The inhabitants of the country blamed the authorities for the death of Mahsa. Iranian women began to massively publish videos on social networks in which they cut off their hair and burned the hijab.

For two and a half months, the protests have acquired a radical extremist character. The main areas where the unrest continued were the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Balochistan, Tehran and Kurdistan. Almost daily, rioters began to attack clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, representatives of the army and security forces – the police, the IRGC, as well as members of one of the major military structures – the Basij. In late October and early November, two terrorist attacks also took place in Iran: the first – in the city of Shiraz, the second – in a small city in the province of Khuzestan, in the south of the country. The terrorists fired semi-automatic weapons at groups of civilians and police officers.