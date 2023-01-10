Bayraktar vertical takeoff and landing drone tested in Turkey

ANKARA, January 10 – RIA Novosti. A new vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by Baykar has been tested in Turkey, Anadolu agency reports.

“In Turkey, a new vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicle developed by Baykar was tested. The Bayraktar drone successfully gained an operational altitude of 8,000 feet,” the agency reports.

The corresponding frames are posted by the company in social networks.

The drone, which is planned to be put into service as early as 2023, has the capabilities of autonomous and semi-autonomous flight, as well as autonomous takeoff and landing.

The new drone, among others, will be based on the flagship of the Turkish Navy, the landing ship TCG Anadolu.

A tactical drone can also perform monitoring and intelligence gathering tasks.