Generators won’t solve Ukraine’s energy security problem, expert says

The installation of gasoline and diesel generators, which are now massively purchased for enterprises, is unprofitable and does not solve the issue of Ukraine’s energy security in the future, said Heorhiy Geletukha, chairman of the board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine.

“Industrial diesel generators with a capacity of 0.1-5 MW are bought by a business for continuous power supply of technological processes. A significant part of such equipment is transferred to Ukraine as technical assistance and installed at critical infrastructure facilities. I predict that they (generators – ed.) will be stopped due to for the economic and environmental non-competitiveness of their exploitation,” Geletukha wrote in his column for the publication Economic Truth.