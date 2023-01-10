World
Generators won’t solve Ukraine’s energy security problem, expert says
MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The installation of gasoline and diesel generators, which are now massively purchased for enterprises, is unprofitable and does not solve the issue of Ukraine’s energy security in the future, said Heorhiy Geletukha, chairman of the board of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine.
“Industrial diesel generators with a capacity of 0.1-5 MW are bought by a business for continuous power supply of technological processes. A significant part of such equipment is transferred to Ukraine as technical assistance and installed at critical infrastructure facilities. I predict that they (generators – ed.) will be stopped due to for the economic and environmental non-competitiveness of their exploitation,” Geletukha wrote in his column for the publication Economic Truth.
According to him, in the future, after the resumption of a stable centralized energy supply, the “huge investments” that were included in their purchase will remain unpaid. In his opinion, the most expedient is the construction of gas piston power plants with a capacity of 0.5-2 MW on the basis of centralized heat supply boiler houses. The expert noted that boiler houses, to which gas is connected, are objects of critical infrastructure and will be in demand even after the end of martial law.
