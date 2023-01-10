Trump asked if Biden would be searched

Former US President Donald Trump asked if the FBI would conduct searches in the homes of current President Joe Biden amid the discovery of classified documents in the office of an analytical organization in Washington, CNN reports, citing the publication of the politician on the Truth Social social network.

Earlier, the White House admitted that Biden used office space in Washington for three years, where they found secret documents from the time of his vice presidency in the administration of Barack Obama. The materials were discovered by Biden’s personal lawyers as they were sorting things out to vacate an office at the Biden Penn Center, a Washington-based think tank.