Ron DeSantis filed lawsuit against Biden administration in Florida

MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. In Florida, a lawsuit has begun on the lawsuit of the state governor Ron DeSantis against the administration of US President Joe Biden because of the White House's policy towards illegal migrants, Politico reported.

It is noted that on Monday a federal court in the city of Pensacola in Florida heard the debate of the parties on the lawsuit of Republican DeSantis. According to the newspaper, the Florida governor claims that the Biden administration allows thousands of illegal migrants to enter the US every month, ignoring the policy of their detention.

According to the Florida Deputy Attorney General, the US Department of Homeland Security has systematically reduced resources for the detention of illegal migrants.

In turn, lawyers for the Biden administration said the number of migrants has been growing at the border for decades and no new policy pushing for their release has been adopted.

In September 2022, Governor DeSantis flew about fifty illegal immigrants to the resort island of Martha’s Vineyard to protest the Democrats’ liberal immigration policy.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration does not seek understanding with the authorities of the states of Florida and Texas, who expel illegal migrants from their territory.