Israeli troops wound two Palestinians in Aqqaba, West Bank | News

Israeli occupation forces injured two Palestinian youths on Tuesday during clashes in the city of Aqqaba, north of the West Bank city of Tubas.

At least 10 Palestinian youths are detained by Israeli forces

According to local sources, a young man received a bullet wound to the shoulder and thigh, for which he was transferred to the nearest hospital facility where he was reported in moderate condition.

In turn, the other Palestinian was shot and held for several hours by Zionist troops before being handed over to Palestinian Red Crescent doctors, who also checked them in moderate condition.

On the other hand, during the previous day at least ten young Palestinians were arrested during a raid in the Isawiyya region of occupied East Jerusalem.

According to United Nations (UN) human rights specialists, the occupation forces murdered at least 150 Palestinians last year, including 33 children.

Similarly, Israeli settlers supported by Army troops carry out arbitrary evictions of Palestinians from land north of the Jordan Valley as part of a systematic policy.

The Palestinian National Authority has denounced in multiple international spaces the continuous violations of human rights by Israel against the Palestinian people. However, few have been the concrete results.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



