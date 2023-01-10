Participants of a sanctioned rally detained in Bishkek

BISHKEK, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Kyrgyz police on Tuesday detained in the center of Bishkek several dozen participants in a rally for the release of a number of political activists, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

A number of politicians and activists who formed the “committee to defend Kempir-Abad” were arrested on suspicion of preparing mass riots at the end of October 2022. Most of them are still in jail.

November 17, 2022, 13:13 Kyrgyzstan approves transfer of Kempir-Abad reservoir to Uzbekistan

On Tuesday, about three dozen relatives and supporters of the detainees gathered outside the building of the republic’s Interior Ministry in central Bishkek and planned to march several blocks to the government building. They demanded the release of political activists and also asked for meetings with Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov and President Sadyr Japarov.

The police officers who came out to them reminded the audience that by a court decision rallies in the center of Bishkek were banned until the end of March, and recommended that they go to the Maxim Gorky Square – the only place where pickets can legally be held. The marchers did not obey and went towards the Cabinet of Ministers, chanting their demands and slogans along the way. On the way to the Old Square, where the building of the Cabinet of Ministers is located, the police began to detain the protesters and take them to paddy wagons. As one of the law enforcement officers told RIA Novosti, they will be taken to the Pervomaisky regional department of internal affairs for further investigation.

The Kempir-Abad reservoir (in Uzbekistan it is called Andijan) was located in Kyrgyzstan near the border with Uzbekistan. According to the draft agreement on the delimitation of the border between the two countries, the reservoir is transferred to Uzbekistan in exchange for 19,000 hectares of disputed territories, subject to the preservation of the rules for sharing water resources. Previously, a number of actions and rallies were held in Kyrgyzstan demanding not to give up the Kempir-Abad reservoir.