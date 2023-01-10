Five checkpoints suspended on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border

CHISINAU, January 10 – RIA Novosti. In Moldova, five checkpoints on the border with Ukraine suspended work on Tuesday, according to a joint statement by the customs service and the border police of the republic.

“We are announcing the suspension of the work of three checkpoints on the Moldovan-Ukrainian section due to technical problems in the databases, as well as due to the lack of electricity from the Ukrainian side,” the departments said in a statement.

It is noted that we are talking about the checkpoints “Seits – Lesnoye”, “Klokushna – Sokiryany”, “Tudora – Starokazachye”, “Vulkanesti – Vinogradovka”, “Mirne – Tabaki”.

Drivers are asked to choose alternative routes or refrain from traveling to Ukraine altogether.

In total, 35 checkpoints operate on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, another 21 sections are located on the border of the unrecognized Transnistria and Ukraine – their work has been suspended since February by the decision of the Ukrainian side.