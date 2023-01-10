World

Five checkpoints suspended on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






CHISINAU, January 10 – RIA Novosti. In Moldova, five checkpoints on the border with Ukraine suspended work on Tuesday, according to a joint statement by the customs service and the border police of the republic.
“We are announcing the suspension of the work of three checkpoints on the Moldovan-Ukrainian section due to technical problems in the databases, as well as due to the lack of electricity from the Ukrainian side,” the departments said in a statement.
It is noted that we are talking about the checkpoints “Seits – Lesnoye”, “Klokushna – Sokiryany”, “Tudora – Starokazachye”, “Vulkanesti – Vinogradovka”, “Mirne – Tabaki”.
Drivers are asked to choose alternative routes or refrain from traveling to Ukraine altogether.
In total, 35 checkpoints operate on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, another 21 sections are located on the border of the unrecognized Transnistria and Ukraine – their work has been suspended since February by the decision of the Ukrainian side.
12:09

In the Poltava region introduced night limits on electricity consumption

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Generators won’t solve Ukraine’s energy security problem, expert says

5 mins ago

Trump asked if Biden would be searched

25 mins ago

Ron DeSantis filed lawsuit against Biden administration in Florida

45 mins ago

Israeli troops wound two Palestinians in Aqqaba, West Bank | News

52 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.