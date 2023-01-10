World

The Kremlin promised to clarify Yerevan’s refusal from the CSTO exercises

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, Jan 10 RIA News. The statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the inexpediency of exercises with the CSTO peacekeeping forces in 2023 needs clarification, said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“This is a fairly new statement from the Prime Minister of Armenia. I think that colleagues from the CSTO will be in touch, they will clarify the details of Armenia’s position,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov stressed that Armenia is a very close ally of Russia, so Moscow will continue its dialogue with Yerevan, including on very difficult issues.
On Tuesday, the press secretary of the CSTO joint headquarters, Vladislav Shchegrikovich, confirmed that he had received relevant information from the Armenian Defense Ministry. According to him, the possibility of exercises on the territory of other states is being studied.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced plans for exercises with the participation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces and units of the national armies of foreign states. Outside of Russia, it was planned to hold a joint exercise of the CSTO peacekeeping contingents “Indestructible Brotherhood-2023” on the territory of Armenia.
January 1, 01:34

Pashinyan in New Year’s address complained about “security allies”

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Miller was accused of “transferring” Lviv to Austria and Poland

36 mins ago

The CSTO received information from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia about the exercises in 2023

1 hour ago

The fate of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be determined by themselves, Pashinyan said

1 hour ago

Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit to recover Deripaska’s assets

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.