The Kremlin promised to clarify Yerevan’s refusal from the CSTO exercises

The statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the inexpediency of exercises with the CSTO peacekeeping forces in 2023 needs clarification, said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“This is a fairly new statement from the Prime Minister of Armenia. I think that colleagues from the CSTO will be in touch, they will clarify the details of Armenia’s position,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

On Tuesday, the press secretary of the CSTO joint headquarters, Vladislav Shchegrikovich, confirmed that he had received relevant information from the Armenian Defense Ministry. According to him, the possibility of exercises on the territory of other states is being studied.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced plans for exercises with the participation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces and units of the national armies of foreign states. Outside of Russia, it was planned to hold a joint exercise of the CSTO peacekeeping contingents “Indestructible Brotherhood-2023” on the territory of Armenia.