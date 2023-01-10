World

Miller was accused of “transferring” Lviv to Austria and Poland

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 36 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk called in Twitter the Ukrainian city of Lvov with Lemberg, causing a wave of indignation among users of the social network.
The diplomat was reminded that Lvov was called that during the time of the Austrian and then the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Many commentators were embarrassed that the diplomat was photographed at the Bachevsky Restaurant, named after the Polish industrialist. In addition, Melnik used an unconventional transliteration – “Lwiw” instead of “Lviv”.
Yesterday, 16:33

Twitter users put Kuleba in his place because of complaints about the West

“I’ve been flying to the beautiful city of Lviv for years. Why did it suddenly become Lwiw?” asked AgoraCap.

“Yeah, yeah, Bachevsky is a restaurant of a Polish industrialist who distinguished himself during the fight against Ukrainians for Polish Lvov,” KrakowPresident wrote.

“When was the last time Ukrainian state authorities called this city Lemberg?” asked the ingogun.
“Lemberg is from the Austrian Empire. Why do you use this name? It has been relevant for 250 years. And no matter how beautiful it was, it was an occupation,” Oksanka was indignant.
06:08

A resident of Poland kicked out a refugee who tortured her with dumplings from Ukraine

Melnik became famous for provocative statements. So, he called the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “offended liver sausage”, and the accomplice of the Nazis Stepan Bandera – “a fighter for freedom.”
Last July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the controversial diplomat from his post as ambassador to Germany. In November, Melnyk was appointed deputy minister of foreign affairs.
January 6, 21:26

Melnik “shouted” at Western partners due to insufficient assistance to Ukraine



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 36 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Kremlin promised to clarify Yerevan’s refusal from the CSTO exercises

11 mins ago

The CSTO received information from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia about the exercises in 2023

1 hour ago

The fate of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be determined by themselves, Pashinyan said

1 hour ago

Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit to recover Deripaska’s assets

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.