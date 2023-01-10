MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk called in Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk called in Twitter the Ukrainian city of Lvov with Lemberg, causing a wave of indignation among users of the social network.

The diplomat was reminded that Lvov was called that during the time of the Austrian and then the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Many commentators were embarrassed that the diplomat was photographed at the Bachevsky Restaurant, named after the Polish industrialist. In addition, Melnik used an unconventional transliteration – “Lwiw” instead of “Lviv”.

“I’ve been flying to the beautiful city of Lviv for years. Why did it suddenly become Lwiw?” asked AgoraCap.

“Yeah, yeah, Bachevsky is a restaurant of a Polish industrialist who distinguished himself during the fight against Ukrainians for Polish Lvov,” KrakowPresident wrote.

“When was the last time Ukrainian state authorities called this city Lemberg?” asked the ingogun.

“Lemberg is from the Austrian Empire. Why do you use this name? It has been relevant for 250 years. And no matter how beautiful it was, it was an occupation,” Oksanka was indignant.

Melnik became famous for provocative statements. So, he called the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “offended liver sausage”, and the accomplice of the Nazis Stepan Bandera – “a fighter for freedom.”

Last July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the controversial diplomat from his post as ambassador to Germany . In November, Melnyk was appointed deputy minister of foreign affairs.