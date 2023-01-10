The CSTO received information from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia about the exercises in 2023

MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. After the refusal of Armenia, the CSTO Joint Headquarters is developing proposals for conducting exercises on the territory of other states, said the press secretary of the headquarters, Vladislav Shchegrikovich. After the refusal of Armenia, the CSTO Joint Headquarters is developing proposals for conducting exercises on the territory of other states, said the press secretary of the headquarters, Vladislav Shchegrikovich.

“The CSTO Joint Headquarters received information from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia about the inadvisability of holding an exercise with the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces in Armenia in 2023. The CSTO Joint Headquarters is currently developing proposals on the possibility of holding such an exercise on the territory of other CSTO member states and clarifying the Plan joint training of command and control bodies and formations of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system for 2023,” Shchegrikovich told reporters.

According to him, information on the joint CSTO exercises as part of joint operational and combat training in 2023 will be presented at a press conference of the head of the CSTO Joint Staff “Results of joint training of command and control bodies and forces and means of the CSTO collective security system for 2022 and tasks for 2023” scheduled for February.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference that the country’s Defense Ministry had informed the CSTO about the inappropriateness of holding the organization’s exercises in the country, namely the exercise of the CSTO peacekeeping contingents “Indestructible Brotherhood-2023”. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that Armenia’s position is being clarified through the CSTO. He stressed that Armenia is a very close ally of Russia, the dialogue with it continues, including on difficult issues.