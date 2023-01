The fate of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be determined by themselves, Pashinyan said

At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to civilian casualties. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful. With the mediation of Moscow , Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a complete ceasefire and exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also handed over to Baku the Kelbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Agdam region, which since 1994 have been under the control of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. In addition, Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.