The fate of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be determined by themselves, Pashinyan said

YEREVAN, Jan 10 – RIA Novosti. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Yerevan does not pretend to determine the fate of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“During the negotiations, we do not demonstrate claims to determine the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. Back in 2018, I stated that this is an incorrect formula. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh should play a decisive role in determining this fate,” Pashinyan said during a press conference. conference on Tuesday.

December 31, 2022, 21:54 Polyansky: UN Security Council statement on Lachin corridor was not accepted because of France

According to him, Armenia participates in ensuring the security of Karabakh by signing a document on the mandate of Russian peacekeepers. He also added that Yerevan is negotiating the start of a dialogue visible to the international community between the Armenians of Karabakh and Azerbaijan, that is, between Baku and Stepanakert.

At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to civilian casualties. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful. With the mediation of Moscow , Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a complete ceasefire and exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also handed over to Baku the Kelbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Agdam region, which since 1994 have been under the control of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. In addition, Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.