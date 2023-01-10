Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit to recover Deripaska’s assets

MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) to recover the assets of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska to the state, Deputy Minister of Justice of the country Irina Mudraya said on Monday. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) to recover the assets of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska to the state, Deputy Minister of Justice of the country Irina Mudraya said on Monday.

“The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the VAKS on the application of sanctions to recover Oleg Deripaska’s assets to the state. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has collected sufficient evidence to apply to the VAKS …”, Mudra said in a statement to the departments on the social network Facebook*.

According to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, Deripaska “owns significant assets in Ukraine through groups associated with him,” including the Nikolaev Alumina Plant, the Zaporozhye Aluminum Production Plant and a number of other facilities.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated October 12 on sanctions against oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko, ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and Minister of Defense of Ukraine under Yanukovych Pavel Lebedev.

