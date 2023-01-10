Head and COO of Uniper announces resignation

The head (CEO) of the German Uniper Klaus-Dieter Maubach and the chief operating officer (COO) David Bryson announced their departure from the company after the completion of the nationalization process, follows from the release of Uniper.

It is noted that Maubach will use a special right to dismiss and resign from his post as a member of the board of Uniper SE this year in connection with the nationalization of the company. David Bryson also took advantage of the special right to dismiss. Both directors will continue to serve until a suitable replacement is appointed, the release said.