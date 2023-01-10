World
Head and COO of Uniper announces resignation
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The head (CEO) of the German Uniper Klaus-Dieter Maubach and the chief operating officer (COO) David Bryson announced their departure from the company after the completion of the nationalization process, follows from the release of Uniper.
Klaus-Dieter Maubach and David Bryson have announced their departure from Uniper.
It is noted that Maubach will use a special right to dismiss and resign from his post as a member of the board of Uniper SE this year in connection with the nationalization of the company. David Bryson also took advantage of the special right to dismiss. Both directors will continue to serve until a suitable replacement is appointed, the release said.
Uniper is a German energy company. Its core business is power generation, as well as global energy trading and a wide portfolio of gas assets, making Uniper one of Europe’s leading gas companies. It operates in more than 40 countries, the staff is estimated at about 7 thousand employees. In December, the German authorities completed the nationalization of Uniper, thereby transferring 99% of the shares to the government.
January 3, 15:40
First batch of US LNG arrives in Germany
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report