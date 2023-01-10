World

Poland asked the US to help get reparations from Germany

WARSAW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. Poland appeals to the US Congress with a request to help receive reparations from Germany for the damage caused by the Second World War, Arkadiusz Mulyarchik, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, the government’s authorized representative for reparations, told reporters.
Earlier, with the same request, Poland addressed UNESCO and the Council of Europe, the UN, 50 countries, including the EU and NATO.
“Today we are addressing the US Congress. We believe that the United States is a state that is responsible for the global order, is a key country when it comes to the observance of international order, human rights, the rule of law, international justice,” Mulyarchik said.
“We are counting on the support of our partners from the United States, American legislators, in the issue of Poland receiving compensation for the consequences of the Second World War,” he added.
Earlier, the Polish authorities said they were demanding 6.2 trillion złoty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages from World War II. In early October, a corresponding note was sent to Germany through the Foreign Ministry.
The German government has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to make payments to Poland: in Berlin they believe that they have already paid quite large reparations, and there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal of reparations in 1953.
