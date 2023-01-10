World
Patrushev linked the US withdrawal from Afghanistan with the preparation of Kyiv for the offensive
MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. The United States has withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan in order to concentrate on preparing Kyiv for the offensive, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty.
“The sudden departure of the Americans from this country, as it turned out, was largely due to the fact that they were concentrating on Ukraine, where, according to them, the preparation of the Kyiv puppet regime for offensive anti-Russian actions was going well. By the way, this was also confirmed by US Secretary of State Blinken, who said that if the US military had not left Afghanistan, Washington would not have been able to allocate so much money to Ukraine,” he explained.
The Pentagon moved some of the equipment taken out of Afghanistan to Europe, mainly to Poland, allowing the Europeans to militarize the Kyiv regime, Patrushev continued.
According to the Secretary of the Security Council, the US presence in Afghanistan did not turn into a fight against terrorism, but the creation of multi-million dollar corruption schemes and a manifold increase in drug production.
In late December, State Department chief Anthony Blinken said that if the United States were still present in Afghanistan, it would make it much more difficult for Washington to provide Ukraine with support.
In January, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan noted that if the US were still fighting in Afghanistan, “that would be an excellent target for Russia.”
Joe Biden spoke about the need for an early withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan during his election campaign in 2020.
At the end of August 2021, American forces left the Kabul airport, which put an end to their almost 20-year presence in the country.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
