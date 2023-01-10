Patrushev linked the US withdrawal from Afghanistan with the preparation of Kyiv for the offensive

“The sudden departure of the Americans from this country, as it turned out, was largely due to the fact that they were concentrating on Ukraine, where, according to them, the preparation of the Kyiv puppet regime for offensive anti-Russian actions was going well. By the way, this was also confirmed by US Secretary of State Blinken, who said that if the US military had not left Afghanistan, Washington would not have been able to allocate so much money to Ukraine,” he explained.