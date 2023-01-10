World
Patrushev called US presidents extras for transnational capital
MOSCOW, January 10 – RIA Novosti. US presidents are “extras” for transnational corporations, and the American state is a shell of their real power in the country, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with aif.ru on Tuesday.
“In fact, the American state is just a shell for a conglomerate of huge corporations that rule the country and try to dominate the world. For TNCs, even US presidents are just extras who can be shut up, like Trump. All four murders of American leaders are connected with corporate next,” Patrushev said. According to him, a growing number of Americans say that Republicans and Democrats are “two actors in one play” that has nothing to do with democracy.
“The American authorities, fused with big business, serve the interests of transnational corporations, including the military-industrial complex. The assertive foreign policy of the White House, the unbridled aggressiveness of NATO, the emergence of the military bloc AUKUS and others are also a consequence of corporate influence,” Patrushev added.
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, was mortally wounded in a theater box in Washington on April 14, 1865. On July 2, 1881, James Garfield, the 20th President of the United States, was shot at point-blank range at a Washington train station and died on September 19 of the same year from a general blood poisoning. On September 6, 1911, during the opening ceremony of the Pan-American Exhibition in Chicago, the 25th President of the United States, William McKinley, was seriously wounded; he died on September 14 of the same year. On November 22, 1963, the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas.
